Wary Union Berlin hoping to take advantage of wounded Bayern

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich is smarting after its biggest loss in 43 years and Union Berlin will be cautiously hoping to take advantage of the situation when the teams meet in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Bayern was routed 5-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the second round of the German Cup on Wednesday. It was the team’s biggest defeat since a 7-1 loss to Fortuna Düsseldorf in the Bundesliga in December 1978. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann says “we’ve shown that we’re people and not machines.” Union is again overachieving this season. The team is in fifth place and boasts a 21-game unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga.