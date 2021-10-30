Greinke turns in impressive start despite Game 4 loss

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Zack Greinke wasn’t in line to get a decision in the Atlanta Braves’ 3-2 victory in Game 4 of the World Series but he was nonetheless impressive as Houston’s starter, giving up no runs and four hits with no walks and three strikeouts in four innings. The 38-year-old Greinke, the active leader in the majors with 488 career starts and 219 victories, did not allow the Braves to get a runner in scoring position. He gave up a single in each inning and avoided further trouble. Greinke battled injuries and spent some time on the injured list with COVID-19 as the regular season was winding down.