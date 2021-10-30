Jets QB Wilson not placed on IR, could miss only 2 games

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets did not put quarterback Zach Wilson on injured reserve. That creates the possibility the rookie could return from a sprained knee ligament after missing just two games. Wilson sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Jets’ 54-13 loss at New England last Sunday. He had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. New York has a short turnaround with a game next Thursday night at Indianapolis, so he’ll also sit out that game. But the Jets’ decision leaves the door open for Wilson to return Nov. 14 against Buffalo at home.