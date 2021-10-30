Keselowski seeks another title round in final Penske season

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brad Keselowski is in the final two races of his NASCAR career with Team Penske and would love nothing more than to close his 12-year run with another Cup championship. Keselowski heads into Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway six points below the cutline in the final race to decide the four drivers who will compete Nov. 7 at Phoenix for the Cup title. Keselowski will become a driver and co-owner at Roush Fenway Racing next season and wants to race the No. 2 Ford out of Martinsville and into the big show at Phoenix for his final Penske drive.