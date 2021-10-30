Kings find power play to beat Canadiens 5-2, end losing skid

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo had two goal and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday. Arthur Kaliyev and Rasmus Kupari each scored on the power play, and the Kings used a 3-for-5 showing on special teams to win for the first time since their season opener. Josh Anderson scored for the second straight game, but the Canadiens were unable to post consecutive wins for the first time this season.