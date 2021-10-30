Levi Lewis sets program record with 65th career passing TD

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw for three touchdowns, setting a program record with 65 for his career, and Louisiana-Lafayette eased by Texas State 45-0. Lewis, in his 33rd consecutive start, broke Jake Delhomme’s record (64) with a 3-yard connection to Jalen Williams over the middle in the third quarter. Lewis was 22 of 32 for 228 yards. Texas State was shut out for the first time since 2002. Chris Smith had one rushing touchdown and one receiving for Louisiana-Lafayette, which has won all eight meetings against Texas State. T.J. Wisham, a fifth-year junior, scored his first career touchdown late in the fourth before a lengthy celebration with his teammates.