Middle Tennessee with 5 takeaways, tops Southern Miss 35-10

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Backup quarterback Mike DeLiello ran for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the Middle Tennessee defense had five takeaways as the Blue Raiders defeated Southern Mississippi 35-10. In addition to DeLiello’s touchdown runs of 6 and 14 yards, Middle Tennessee scored off a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and an interception. The Blue Raiders entered the game tied with Iowa for the national lead with 20 forced turnovers. Jake Lange threw for 166 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice and sacked seven times for Southern Miss. Frank Gore carried 20 times for 83 yards.