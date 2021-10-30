Nathan Chen back in form with Skate Canada blowout victory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nathan Chen ran away with Skate Canada on Saturday in an emphatic response to sub-par performance a week ago at Skate America. Third last week in Las Vegas after winning 14 straight events since March 2018, the 22-year-old American star finished with 307.18 points in front of a limited crowd at the University of British Columbia’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. The three-time world champion also who won the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver in 2019. Fellow American Jason Brown was second at 259.55. At night in the women’s free skate, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva led a Russian sweep of the top three spots. Valieva had 265.08 points.