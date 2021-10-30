Play me a song: Braves organist charms fans, amuses players

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — There are plenty of stars at this World Series, from Freddie Freeman to Jose Altuve. But let’s give a shout-out to the bespectacled, 44-year-old jazz lover sitting behind the Hammond SK2 organ at Truist Park. Matthew Kaminski has no ambitions of being a star, but he’s pulled off an impressive musical feat. He’s made the organ cool again. Or, should we say, cool for the first time. Kaminski’s eclectic taste in music leads to witty walk-up selections for opposing players coming to the plate. The songs have made him a bit of a cult figure around the ballpark and beyond.