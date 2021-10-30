Sanders, No. 15 Oklahoma State roll over Kansas

By JOHN TRANCHINA

Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 53 yards and a score, all in the first half, to lead No. 15 Oklahoma State to a dominating 55-3 victory over Kansas. After suffering its first loss, to Iowa State, last week, Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) responded with a statement performance. It was a rough day for Kansas (1-7, 0-5), which lost its seventh consecutive contest.