Skattebo helps Sacramento State stay unbeaten in Big Sky

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Cameron Skattebo rushed for an 11-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown after Sacramento State recovered a fumble, and that was enough as the Hornets held off Northern Colorado 27-24. Sacramento State moved into a tie atop the Big Sky standings with Montana State. Skattebo carried 16 times for 111 yards.  Dylan McCaffrey threw for 232 yards and rushed for 19 with a TD for Northern Colorado. Dylan Thomas caught four passes for 183 yards. Gene Sledge gained 50 on 17 carries with two TDs.

