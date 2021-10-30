Start me up: Lee makes 1st big league start in World Series

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta lefty Dylan Lee became the first pitcher to make his first big league start in the World Series. The 27-year-old Lee lasted four batters and 15 pitches against Houston. He allowed one run while getting one out, the shortest start in the Series since David Wells for the Yankees in Game 5 of 2003. The run scored when Carlos Correa hit an RBI grounder off Kyle Wright. Lee, who had two regular season and two postseason appearances as a reliever, has a 9.00 Series ERA after two outings.