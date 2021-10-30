Strong rushes for 2 TDs, S. Dakota St. tops Youngstown St.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Pierre Strong rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and South Dakota State cruised past Youngstown State 47-16. Chris Oladokun threw for 260 yards and started the game with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Zach Heins on South Dakota State’s first possession. Pierre made the lead 14-0 when he scored from the 5-yard line nine plays after a Youngstown State three-and-out. Mitch Davidson completed six of seven passes for 111 yards for the Penguins with a pair of touchdowns to Bryce Oliver. Oliver made three catches for 78 yards.