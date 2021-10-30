Warriors bench gets big minutes as Warriors thump Thunder

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 20 points in 27 minutes while getting ample rest, Draymond Green did a little bit of everything as usual, and the Golden State Warriors thumped the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 for the Thunder, held to 35.8% shooting. Green added 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Andrew Wiggins also scored 14 in the second meeting over five days between the teams after the Warriors won 106-98 on Tuesday at Oklahoma City.