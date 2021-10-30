Zelarayán, Crew avoid elimination again, beat DC United 3-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán scored two goals, Pedro Santos added another and the Columbus Crew beat D.C. United 3-1 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Columbus (12-13-8) and D.C. United are tied with 44 points, two back of the New York Red Bulls for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Santos raced upfield before chipping in over goalkeeper Bill Hamid, who had come off his line, to give Columbus a 2-1 lead in the 66th minute. Felipe Martins lofted a pass from near midfield to Paul Arriola for a half-volley finish from about 10 yards out to give D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the third minute.