Bears struggle with Mack sidelined, Nagy missing game

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears missed coach Matt Nagy and his energy on the sidelines. But the defense seemed to be missing players like Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson even more in a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers scored on seven straight possessions and made it two straight games for the Bears defense giving up more than 30 points. Even Justin Fields’ all-around effort couldn’t prevent the Bears from losing their third straight, though he became the first Chicago quarterback since Bobby Douglass in 1973 to rush for 100 yards.