Still dominant at 40: Ibra decisive as AC Milan beats Roma

By DANIELLA MATAR and ANDREW DAMPF

Associated Press writers

ROME (AP) — Turning 40 hasn’t stopped Zlatan Ibrahimović from being Zlatan Ibrahimović. The ageless Sweden great scored one goal and also drew a penalty that led to AC Milan’s second goal in a 2-1 win at José Mourinho’s Roma. The victory extended Milan’s superb start in Serie A and kept the Rossoneri level on points with Napoli. Napoli still leads on goal difference after a 1-0 win over regional rival Salernitana. Joaquín Correa scored twice as defending champion Inter Milan beat Udinese 2-0. Wantaway forward Dušan Vlahović may have endeared himself to fans again after scoring a hat trick to help Fiorentina beat Spezia 3-0.