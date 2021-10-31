Eagles run for 4 TDs in 44-6 victory over winless Lions

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two touchdowns on the ground, helping the Philadelphia Eagles run over the Detroit Lions in a 44-6 win Sunday. The Eagles ended a two-game losing streak against a team that was very accommodating. The Lions go into their bye week as the NFL’s only winless team. The break gives first-year coach Dan Campbell extra time to figure out how to avoid leading the league’s first 0-17 team after being a tight end on the first 0-16 team in Detroit 13 years ago.