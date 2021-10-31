Lucas Herbert holds steady in wind for 1-shot win in Bermuda

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Lucas Herbert of Australia rallied from three shots down to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It wasn’t easy at Port Royal with strong wind and rain. Taylor Pendrith started the final round with a three-shot lead and he didn’t make a birdie in his round of 76. It was tight down the stretch. Patrick Reed shot a 65 and finished before the others. He was one shot behind when Herbert closed with four straight pars for a 69. Herbert wound up one shot ahead of Reed and Danny Lee. The win sends Herbert to the Masters for the first time.