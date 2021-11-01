AP source: Mets fire acting GM Scott after DUI leave

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Acting general manager Zack Scott will not return to the New York Mets after being placed on administrative leave following an arrest on drunken driving charges in August, according to a person familiar with the firing. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the decision. Scott’s dismissal is hardly a surprise after New York fell apart in the second half and missed the playoffs for a fifth straight season. President Sandy Alderson assumed GM duties with Scott on paid leave and already oversaw the firing of manager Luis Rojas. The Mets are trying to hire a president of baseball operations for the second straight offseason under owner Steve Cohen.