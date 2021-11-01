Titans’ Henry will have surgery, no timetable for return

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot. Coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return. Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he finished a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis. Vrabel said he knows Henry will do everything possible to work himself back to help the Titans. Vrabel said if anyone can come back it will be Henry. Vrabel says the Titans have to move on without Henry in the short term and not look back. The Titans visit the Rams on Sunday night.