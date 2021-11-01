Celebrating 75: NBA marks anniversary with New York-Toronto

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its first game with a New York-Toronto matchup, the same as was played on Nov. 1, 1946. So much is different, though. For one, it isn’t even that Toronto franchise. The team the Knicks beat 68-66 that night was the Huskies, who played only that one season in the NBA. For another, that game was played at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, in front of a crowd of just 7,090. Maple Leaf Gardens is now Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre — and the lower level is a Loblaws supermarket.