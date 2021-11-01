D-backs hire former Rangers manager Banister as bench coach

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have hired Jeff Banister as the bench coach for manager Torey Lovullo. The 57-year-old Banister managed the Texas Rangers from 2015 to 2018 and had a 325-313 record while winning the AL West twice. Banister’s hiring comes as Lovullo overhauls his coaching staff following a 52-110 season that was the second-worst in franchise history. Banister replaces Luis Urueta, who is still with the Diamondbacks but will have a new role.