Defending champ France loses, Belgium wins at BJK Cup final

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Canada won the decisive doubles match to secure a 2-1 upset victory over defending champion France in Group A of the Billie Jean King Cup finals. Gabriela Dabrowski and Rebecca Marino defeated Lara Burel and Alize Cornet 6-3, 7-6 (6) after the two nations split the opening singles matches. Belgium cruised past Belarus 2-1 in Group B after Greet Minnen and Elise Mertens both won their singles matches. The Czech Republic was to play Germany while Spain was to face Slovakia later. The competition was formerly known as the Fed Cup but was renamed last year to honor Billie Jean King.