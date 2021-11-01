Jimenez inspires Wolves to narrow win over Everton in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Forward Raul Jimenez has earned his first home goal in more than a year to inspire Wolves to beat Everton 2-1 in the English Premier League. Jimenez is fit again after recovering from a life-threatening fractured skull 12 months ago and has scored at Molineux for the first time since October 2020. Max Kilman’s first goal for Wolverhampton set them on their way and they sit seventh in the standings. Wolves have moved above Everton despite Alex Iwobi’s second-half goal threatening a comeback.