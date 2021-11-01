Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Norrie wins in Paris, stays in running for ATP Finals spot

PARIS (AP) — Britain’s Cameron Norrie has stayed in contention for one of the two remaining ATP Finals spots by cruising past Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the Paris Masters. Norrie won nine straight games at one point. Sebastian Korda of the United States upset 13th-seeded Aslan Karatsev while Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, Ilya Ivashka of Belarus and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia also advanced to the second round.

