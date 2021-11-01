Young, Capela help Hawks end Wizards’ 3-game winning streak

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 118-111. Bradley Beal scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half for Washington, which had its three-game win streak halted and lost its fifth in a row at State Farm Arena. A victory would’ve given Washington (5-2) its best beginning to a season since the 1974-75 Bullets got off to a 7-0 start. Young went 11 for 11 from the free-throw line as Atlanta finished 29 for 29 on foul shots. The Hawks, who lost 122-111 at Washington last week, snapped a two-game skid. Bogdan Bogdanovich finished with 16 points for Atlanta and Cam Reddish added 15 off the bench.