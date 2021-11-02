Barcelona tops Dynamo, boost its chances in Champions League

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ansu Fati has scored a second-half winner as Barcelona edged Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 to boost its chances of advancing to the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Fati scored the winner with a powerful one-timer from near the penalty spot to give the Catalan club its second consecutive victory over Dynamo. The victory left Barcelona with six points, two more than third-place Benfica. Bayern Munich beat Benfica and has 12 points. Dynamo was last in Group E with one point. Barcelona got the crucial victory despite being with an interim coach and depleted by injuries. It next hosts Benfica. Bayern visits Dynamo.