Bayern beats Benfica to qualify for Champions League last 16

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has booked its place in the Champions League last 16 as Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick for a 5-2 victory over Benfica. That took Lewandowski to 81 career goals in his 100th Champions League game. Bayern qualifies with two games remaining. Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané also scored in another impressive attacking performance from Bayern. Coach Julian Nagelsmann was back on the bench after two weeks out following a positive coronavirus test.