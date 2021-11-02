Championship November: 3 teams chasing Sooners in Big 12
By JOHN RABY
AP Sports Writer
No. 4 Oklahoma enters what has been a perfect month for the Sooners in recent years. Oklahoma is 14-0 under Lincoln Riley as a head coach in November. The first-place Sooners are going after their seventh straight Big 12 championship and their fifth berth in the College Football Playoff. Defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas says November brings a different aura and environment to the Sooners. But the most difficult part of the schedule awaits. After a bye week, Oklahoma finishes the regular season at No. 14 Baylor on Nov. 13, home against Iowa State on Nov. 20, then at No. 11 Oklahoma State on Nov. 27.
