Column: Norman conquest long on promise, short on details

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Greg Norman is relevant in the world of golf again and there are rumblings of another world tour. That didn’t work in 1994 and Norman might find out how much support he has now. Norman is heading a company that is pumping $200 million into the Asian Tour for a 10-tournament series. The PGA Tour is not sitting still. Along with close to $500 million in prize funds, it is looking at rewarding its biggest stars through appearance money in the fall. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says Norman has a plan. He might have a score to settle. What he still doesn’t have are players.