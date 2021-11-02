Couturier, Hart lead Flyers as winless Coyotes drop 10th

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier broke a scoreless tie early in the third period and Carter Hart made 29 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers, who have won three of four. Arizona (0-9-1) lost its 10th game to start the season and remains the only winless team in the NHL. The Coyotes, who dropped a club-record 11 in a row to begin the 2017-18 season, will look for their first victory when they wrap up a six-game road trip on Friday at Anaheim. Arizona did pick up a point with a shootout loss to Buffalo on Oct. 16. The 1943-44 Rangers set the NHL record going 15 games without a win to start the season.