Eastern Michigan beats Toledo to become bowl eligible

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ben Bryant threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns, Hassan Beydoun caught 12 passes for 192 yards and two scores, and Eastern Michigan beat Toledo 52-49 on Tuesday night. Eastern Michigan became bowl eligible for the fourth time in the previous five full seasons, and just the sixth time in program history. Toledo outgained EMU 672-490, but turned it over three times. Toledo entered ranked first in the MAC in scoring defense and second in total defense. Redshirt freshman Dequan Finn was 30 of 45 for 461 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for Toledo.