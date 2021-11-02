Fried finds footing in WS clincher for Braves after stomp

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Max Fried got stomped on in the first inning, then delivered the best start of the entire World Series for the champion Braves. Fried got 18 outs against the 19 batters faced after his right ankle got stepped on by Michael Brantley’s rubber cleat in the first inning. Fried became the pitcher in this World Series to complete six innings. The Braves won 7-0 in Game 6, six days after Fried lost Game 2. Tyler Matzek pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts before Will Smith worked the ninth to wrap up the clincher.