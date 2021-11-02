Indians begin removing scripted name from stadium scoreboard

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have begun removing the scripted logo atop the giant scoreboard at Progressive Field as they transition their name to the Guardians. Crews started dismantling the letters Tuesday, beginning with the “I” on the 80-foot-long sign. It’s another step in the offseason change for the Major League Baseball team. The American League franchise had been known as the Indians since 1915 but announced earlier this year it was changing its name in a move prompted by a national reckoning on racist names and symbols. The removal of the letters is expected to take most of this week. The team will place the sign in storage while evaluating options for a permanent spot for it.