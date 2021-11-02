Jayhawks’ Jalen Wilson suspended 4 games after DUI arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was suspended for the No. 3 Jayhawks’ lone exhibition game and first three regular-season games Tuesday after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. The 6-foot-8 sophomore from Texas was arrested early Sunday in Lawrence and released on $250 bond. He will miss Wednesday night’s exhibition game against Emporia State, along with the regular-season opener against Michigan State in the Champions Classic. Wilson also will miss the Jayhawks’ home opener against Tarleton State and a nonconference game against Stony Brook.