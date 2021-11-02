Mississippi’s Kermit Davis agrees to new four-year contract

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis has agreed to a new four-year contract running through 2025 just a week before his fourth season opens. Keith Carter, the Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, announced the deal on Tuesday. Ole Miss didn’t release details of the contract. Davis has led the Rebels to two postseason appearances in his first three seasons. The 2020 postseason was canceled because of COVID-19. Davis originally signed a four-year contract that paid a base salary of $2.5 million annually when he was hired in 2018. He received a new deal in March 2019.