MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, Jake Allen stopped 22 shots and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0. Josh Anderson scored his third of the season and Brendan Gallagher added an empty-netter for the Canadiens, who had lost four straight — all on the road. Allen got his second shutout of the season and 23rd of his career. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves for the Red Wings.