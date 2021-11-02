Terry extends point streak to 9 as Ducks blank Devils 4-0

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to nine games, John Gibson made 28 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0. Terry’s three-point night gives him the NHL’s longest active and overall point streak with seven goals and five assists during the nine-game span. It is the longest point streak by an Anaheim player since Getzlaf had an 11-game run during the 2015-16 season. Gibson recorded his 23rd career shutout in his 330th appearance. It is also his fifth win in seven games against the Devils.