Dolphins say they were doing ‘due diligence’ on Watson

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins did not ask Deshaun Watson’s accusers to sign non-disclosure agreements with hopes of resolving the sexual assault and misconduct cases against the embattled Houston quarterback before the NFL trade deadline. That was the message from general manager Chris Grier on Wednesday. Grier spoke one day after the deadline passed for a trade to be made this season. He said the Dolphins were merely doing their due diligence when considering whether to make a deal.