Tsitsipas retires from 2nd-round match at Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — An injured Stefanos Tsitsipas retired from his second-round match at the Paris Masters while trailing 4-2 against Australian opponent Alexei Popyrin. The third-seeded Greek leads the ATP Tour with 55 wins this year and was playing his 73rd singles match. Tsitsipas declined to say what was bothering him but he clutched his right arm several times during the match. He says “it was something that I had to do today.” Felix Auger-Aliassime and Pablo Carreno Busta both dropped out of contention for the ATP Finals by losing in the second round but seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz and No. 10 Cameron Norrie stayed in the race with victories.