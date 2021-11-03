Jordan Poole takes the pressure off Stephen Curry, scores 31

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole took the pressure off Stephen Curry with a season-best 31 points and the Golden State Warriors used one of their big third quarters of old to pull away and beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-92. Poole shot 11 for 21 and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers, while Curry shook off a slow start to add 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting — 3 of 11 on 3s — nine assists and eight rebounds. Miles Bridges scored 21 of his 32 points in the first half and finished with five 3-pointers, and Gordon Hayward had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets.