Liverpool, Ajax cruise into Champions League knockout rounds

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Liverpool and Ajax extended their perfect winning records in the Champions League to advance into the round of 16. Liverpool cruised past Atlético Madrid 2-0 and Ajax hit 10-man Borussia Dortmund with late goals in a 3-1 win in Germany. Liverpool and Ajax join Bayern Munich and Juventus on four straight wins and guaranteed places in the knockout stage with two group-stage rounds left. Real Madrid and Inter Milan are in control of their group after wins against Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff, respectively. Manchester City beat Club Brugge and leads Group A from Paris Saint-Germain which was held 2-2 at Leipzig.