No dominant ACC team equals nailbiters all around

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

It seems parity has arrived in the Atlantic Coast Conference, just look no further than the results on scoreboards. Nailbiters have become commonplace with Clemson in a down year and no truly dominant team in the league. Even unbeaten Wake Forest has had its shaky moments on the way to winning eight straight to start a season for the first time. Of the 35 conference games played so far, 17 have been decided by one possession, the most of any conference. Overall, 32 games involving ACC teams have been decided by one possession and 16 have been by three points or fewer.