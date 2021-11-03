Romania calls up 15-year-old Sali for World Cup qualifiers

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Fifteen-year-old midfielder Enes Sali has been called up by Romania for two key World Cup qualifying games this month. The Romanian soccer federation says Sali was included in a 26-player squad for games at home to Iceland on Nov. 11 and away to Liechtenstein three days later. Romania is second in a qualifying group led by Germany and needs to win both games to be sure of advancing to the playoffs in March.