Sporting routs Besiktas 4-0 to boost hopes in CL

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Sporting Lisbon has beaten Besiktas 4-0 to boost its hopes of advancing in the Champions League. Pedro Gonçalves scored twice and Paulinho and Pablo Sarabia added a goal each as the Portuguese champions comfortably won their seventh in a row in all competitions and stayed within range of the Group C leaders. Besiktas was eliminated after its fourth straight loss in the tournament. Sporting reached six points from four matches and was tied with second-place Dortmund. Dortmund lost 3-1 to leader Ajax at home. Ajax reached 12 points. Sporting next hosts Dortmund before visiting Ajax.