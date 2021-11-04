Former Washington State coach appeals firing over vaccine

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Attorneys for former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich are appealing his firing for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine. They contend school officials did not conduct a fair process to determine whether Rolovich should receive a religious exemption to a state mandate that all state employees must be vaccinated. Attorneys Brian Fahling and Eric Kniffen sent a letter to university athletic director Pat Chun laying out their appeal of Rolovich’s firing for just cause.