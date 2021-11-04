No. 10 Demon Deacons face Tar Heels in nonconference meeting

By The Associated Press

No. 10 Wake Forest visits North Carolina in a game designated as a nonconference matchup between Atlantic Coast Conference teams. The instate schools agreed to a nonconference series in 2015 because they didn’t play each other as often amid the expanded ACC’s scheduling rotation. The Demon Deacons have their highest AP Top 25 ranking and their best start in program history. The Tar Heels are coming off a loss at No. 8 Notre Dame. Wake Forest’s offense ranks among the nation’s best behind quarterback Sam Hartman. The Demon Deacons also rank among the national leaders in turnover margin.