No. 14 Baylor goes for 4th win in row; TCU plays without GP

By The Associated Press

Baylor is 7-1 and trying to stay in position to make a run for a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The Bears are going for their second four-game winning streak this season when they play at TCU. The Horned Frogs will play their first game since longtime coach Gary Patterson and the school mutually agreed Sunday to immediately part ways. The 3-5 Horned Frogs have lost their last three games by at least 12 points each. The last time TCU didn’t have Patterson on the sideline for a game was 1997, before his three seasons as defensive coordinator and then as head coach.