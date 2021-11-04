No. 23 SMU visits Memphis eager to bounce back off 1st loss

By The Associated Press

No. 23 SMU needs a win to bounce back from its first loss this season as the Mustangs visit Memphis. That loss to Houston on a late kickoff return for a touchdown dropped SMU four spots in the Top 25. Another loss would end the Mustangs’ hopes for the league title with a game at No. 2 Cincinnati still on the schedule. Memphis can take a big step toward salvaging coach Ryan Silverfield’s second season with an upset in a series the Tigers have had the edge.